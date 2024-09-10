At least 146 people dead, missing due to Typhoon Yagi

As of 1:00 p.m. on September 10, there have been 146 reported deaths and missing, with the numbers continuing to rise hourly.

Many areas are deeply flooded due to heavy rain and flooding.

According to the latest data from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 1:00 p.m. on September 10, Typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods have caused severe damage across several regions, resulting in 82 confirmed deaths and 64 people reported missing.

Specifically, Cao Bang has 19 dead and 36 missing mostly in Bao Lac District. Lao Cai reports 30 victims (19 dead and 11 missing). Yen Bai has 22 dead and 6 missing due to landslides. Quang Ninh reports nine dead (eight from the storm and one from flooding). Hai Phong has two dead due to the storm.

A total of 752 people have been injured across various provinces, with Quang Ninh reporting 536 injuries, Hai Phong 81, and Bac Ninh 52.

As for agricultural damage, 148,632 hectares of rice fields have been inundated, causing extensive damage with 25,780 hectares in Hai Phong, 18,500 hectares in Hai Duong, and 15,563 hectares in Hanoi. Additionally, 26,186 hectares of crops, 11,038 hectares of fruit trees, 1,577 fish farming cages, and hundreds of thousands of livestock and poultry have been severely affected. Notably, Hai Duong reported 320,000 dead poultry, while Hai Phong reported 345,610.

Huge infrastructure damage

Regarding infrastructure, numerous electrical systems have been disrupted, including 12 sections of 500kV power lines, 36 sections of 220kV lines, 173 sections of 110kV lines, and 5,305 damaged utility poles. Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged, with Quang Ninh recording 20,245 homes affected, Hai Phong 13,927 homes, and Bac Ninh 3,450 homes. Many shops, offices, and schools have experienced roof damage or destruction, and urban trees have been uprooted or fallen in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, and Hanoi.

The extensive damage caused by Typhoon Yagi and flooding has severely impacted the lives and economies of many regions. Authorities have been actively working to address the aftermath, support affected residents, and ensure safety in at-risk areas.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority has classified Typhoon Yagi as a historic storm. Originating from the Eastern waters of the Philippines, it intensified into a super typhoon over the East Sea, becoming the strongest storm in the region in the past 30 years.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan