Artisans hope ministries to support craft villages

At the meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, artisans countrywide hoped that the minister and other ministries and agencies would support talented artisans and workers from craft villages.

Within the framework of the 2023 Festival of Preserving and Developing Craft Villages this morning in Hanoi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan met 100 artisans and skilled workers from more than 2,100 good artisans, skilled workers and more than 3,650,000 workers in craft villages throughout the country. Craftsmen expressed their expectation that ministries should help them to live on the occupations followed in their families and passed on to the next generations so that handicrafters could dedicate themselves to their traditional occupations.

Minister Le Minh Hoan requested the Department of Economic Cooperation and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to study and propose solutions to enhance the value of craft villages, especially the products of good artisans and workers.

In addition to craft villages’ proactiveness in finding consumers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will connect businesses and consumer markets for craft village products. Each artisan and skilled worker can inspire workers to create craft products, said Minister Le Minh Hoan.

The minister wondered what to do to make handicraft products in Ha Giang, Central Highlands, Dong Thap, Long An provinces popular in the country.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will work with craft villages to create markets and connect consuming businesses for craft village products with the aim of selling the handmade products of craft villages.

​He stressed that it is simultaneously necessary to create favorable conditions so that more and more good workers will become artisans as well as pay special attention to the next generation of young people in craft villages because the development of these traditional craft villages greatly depends on the team of skilled artisans and workers.