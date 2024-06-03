Culture/art

Art program marks 76th anniversary of Uncle Ho's appeal for patriotic emulation

SGGPO

A special art program titled “Vietnam- Aspiration to Rise” will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on June 5, marking the 76th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's appeal for patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 – 2024).

nghe-thuattttt-2857.jpg.jpg

The program aims to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh who devoted his whole life to the people and nation. It has been affirmed in the past 76 years that President Ho Chi Minh's call for patriotic emulation aroused national pride and the spirit of national self-respect as well as aspirations for developing a strong, prosperous, happy country.

In addition, the event is expected to educate the young generation about patriotism and the spirit of great national solidarity, arouse the desire for innovation, creativity, and the spirit of dedication to contribute to building the country.

People’s Artist Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Tan Nhan and Hoang Tung, singers namely Trong Tan, Anh Tho, and artists and dancers of the Vietnam National Academy of Music will participate in the program which will be broadcast live on VTV2 channel.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

76th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's appeal for patriotic emulation Special art program Vietnam- Aspiration to Rise

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn