Art program marks 76th anniversary of Uncle Ho's appeal for patriotic emulation

A special art program titled “Vietnam- Aspiration to Rise” will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on June 5, marking the 76th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's appeal for patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948 – 2024).

The program aims to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh who devoted his whole life to the people and nation. It has been affirmed in the past 76 years that President Ho Chi Minh's call for patriotic emulation aroused national pride and the spirit of national self-respect as well as aspirations for developing a strong, prosperous, happy country.

In addition, the event is expected to educate the young generation about patriotism and the spirit of great national solidarity, arouse the desire for innovation, creativity, and the spirit of dedication to contribute to building the country.

People’s Artist Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Tan Nhan and Hoang Tung, singers namely Trong Tan, Anh Tho, and artists and dancers of the Vietnam National Academy of Music will participate in the program which will be broadcast live on VTV2 channel.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh