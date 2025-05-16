Arrivals from countries with Covid-19 cases should proactively monitor health

On May 15, the Ministry of Health issued advice for the public on Covid-19 prevention measures amid signs of rising cases in several countries.

The Ministry of Health calls for the public to strictly follow preventive measures such as wearing facial masks in public places, on public transportation and at medical facilities; avoiding gatherings unless necessary; washing hands frequently with clean water and soap or using hand sanitizer; maintaining regular physical activity and proper nutrition.

If people have symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, they should immediately arrive at the nearest medical facility for timely examination, monitoring and treatment.

Authorities at the border checkpoints monitor the body temperature of incoming travelers.

In particular, the ministry emphasizes that individuals traveling to or returning from countries with high numbers of Covid-19 cases should proactively monitor their health to help prevent the infection or spread of the epidemic to themselves, their families, and those who have close contacts.

The Ministry of Health will continue to closely coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) to monitor the Covid-19 situation globally, thereby carrying out appropriate and effective prevention and control measures.

In addition, the ministry will make the disease prevention efforts at medical facilities and within the community; ensure readiness for receiving, providing emergency care and effectively treating Covid-19 cases, especially among high-risk groups, to prevent any fatalities.

Since the beginning of 2025, Vietnam has recorded 148 Covid-19 cases across 27 provinces and cities, without deaths. Among them, there were 34 cases in Ho Chi Minh City, 19 cases in the capital city of Hanoi and 21 cases in Hai Phong City among others. Despite of a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in the country over the past three weeks averaging 20 cases per week, the localities have not recorded concentrated outbreaks yet.

Regarding the global Covid-19 situation, 25,463 cases were reported within 28 days by April 27.

Among these, Brazil recorded the highest number with over 7,000 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with more than 5,000 cases. Notably, Thailand reported 53,676 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths from January 1 to May 10.

By Quoc Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong