Around 700 enterprises to join International F&B Expo

The Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, the organizing board of the expo informed that around 700 enterprises from 20 countries and territories have registered to take part in the event to seek the supply sources on food and foodstuff.

The F&B expo will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7 from August 10 to August 12, with the participation of 700 enterprises showcasing more than 10,000 brand-names of F&B products together with nutritional food, aquatic and agricultural products and so on.

The expo will be a chance for Vietnamese enterprises to widen the export markets for their products and deeply join the global supply chain.

On the same day, the People's Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with the Labor Confederation of District 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association (FBA) and the Business Association of District 1 to provide information about the Food and Beverage (F&B) Networking Fair 2023, which will take place from August 25 to August 27.

Many activities like exhibitions and promotional programs for the sale of F&B products are set up at the event, aiming to introduce to visitors the unique culinary culture of District 1 in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general.