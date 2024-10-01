Around 46 medical works registered for 5th Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards

Around 46 medical works from 26 hospitals have been registered for participating in the 5th “Vietnam Medical Achievement Award” 2024, the HCMC Department of Health said on October 1.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offer the 2023 Vietnam Medical Achievement awards to winners. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s award themed “Smart Healthcare” is organized to honor remarkable achievements of the health sector, respond to Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, and mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 - 2025).

The organization board has continued to receive submissions until October 15. Healthcare facilities send their entries to the HCMC Department of Health or files to the email: medinet.syt@tphcm.gov.vn

The selection results will be announced on February 26, 2025, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor's Day.

Co-organized by the Voice of HCMC People (VOH) and the City’s Department of Health, the Vietnam Medical Achievement Award aims to highlight technological applications and creative renewal of healthcare workers to take care of patients.

The award not only encourages medical workers to launch creativities in the health sector but also pays tribute to the healthcare force for their hard work, challenges of the living conditions, and activities of everyday life in caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh