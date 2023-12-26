Culture/art

Antiques with dragon images displayed in HCMC

The HCMC Museum of History on December 25 opened an exhibition showcasing 100 antiques with dragon images as the Lunar New Year 2024 – the Year of Dragon - is nearing.

dragon-9750.jpg
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Titled "Long Van Khanh Hoi - Dragon Images in Vietnamese Culture", it introduces 100 antiques from the Ly Dynasty to the Nguyen Dynasty (11th century to early 20th century) collected by the museum and private collectors, with the dragon images seen in the royal court, daily life, religious beliefs, and architecture.

The exhibition’s highlights are items associated with the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) such as royal robes, ceramics, seals, and gold and jade books.

Dr. Hoang Anh Tuan, Director of the museum, said that the dragon images in Vietnamese culture are not simply a cultural symbol but also carry deep and meaningful spiritual and humanistic values, demonstrating the connection between humans and nature, honoring the pride of the Vietnamese people in the process of conquering the nature and in the society.

Through the exhibition, visitors can feel the characteristics of the dragon images in each dynasty and the changes in their shapes, the official said.

The exhibition will run until March 31, 2024.

