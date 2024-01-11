National

Anniversary of first General Election Day to be celebrated

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 10 had a working session with relevant agencies, discussing the organisation of cultural and art activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election Day.

na-hue-1693.jpg
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Emphasising the significance of the event, the top legislator asked the steering and organising committees to implement the celebration plan following instructions by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and quickly establish sub-committees to perform specific tasks.

He agreed on the organisation of a songwriting competition on the legislature and People’s Councils, saying young musicians should be encouraged to join the contest, scheduled to be launched within this month.

The leader assigned the NA Office to organise activities, helping musicians learn more about the operation of the legislative body and People’s Councils.

Other activities to be held include a singing contest and an art program.

VNA

Tags

legislative body People’s Councils young musicians NA Office

