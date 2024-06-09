Education

All eight Vietnamese students win medals at APhO 2024

SGGPO

On the afternoon of June 9, the Ministry of Education and Training announced the official results of the Vietnamese national team at the Asian Physics Olympiad 2024 (APhO) held in Malaysia.

2-9439.jpg.jpg
All eight Vietnamese students claim medals at the APhO 2024 in Malaysia.

The team consisted of eight students, all of whom won medals, including one gold, one silver, and six bronze, an exceptional result compared to previous years.

Specifically, Than The Cong, a 12th-grade student from Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang Province, won the gold medal. Ha Duyen Phuc, a 12th-grade student from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province, won the silver medal.

The six bronze medals were awarded to: Nguyen Nhat Minh, a 12th-grade student from the HUS High School for Gifted Students, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Nguyen Thanh Duy, a 12th-grade student from Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong City; Truong Phi Hung, a 12th-grade student from Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang Province; Hoang Tuan Kiet and Tran Vu Le Hoang, 12th-grade students from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province; and Nguyen The Quan, an 11th-grade student from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An Province.

1-5935.png.png
The Vietnamese national team at the Asian Physics Olympiad 2024 (APhO) held in Malaysia

The 24th APhO was held from June 3 to 10, with 28 teams from 27 countries and territories comprising 208 contestants. This was the first APhO organized by Malaysia, featuring the highest number of participating teams to date.

With all eight students winning medals, the performance of the Vietnamese team at this year's APhO surpasses that of previous years. For the first time in many years, the Vietnamese team has secured a gold medal.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan

