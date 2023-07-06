Airports strengthen control for strange objects following recent runway incident

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was required to strengthen the control of strange and unidentified objects on runways, taxiways and aprons in airports.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has just released the requirement.

Accordingly, the ACV has been required to direct the airports in the country to strengthen checking taxiway, runway and flying areas to timely detect and clear strange and unidentified objects, especially in two international airports of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and other airports having construction works in flying areas.

In addition, the ACV is required to do procedures of detecting risks, evaluating them, thereby identifying the alert levels for the airports having the increasing appearance of strange and unidentified objects.

Besides, the ACV needs to identify each area with a high risk of containing strange and unidentified objects to prevent incidents. Ground service providers and construction units at airports are responsible for checking to prevent strange and unidentified objects from ground support equipment and construction activities.

In the coming time, the airports' authorities in the Northern, Central and Southern regions will strengthen checking, monitoring and strictly handling violations in compliance with the regulations on the safety of taxiways and runways inside flying areas.

Previously, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi confirmed that three flights were trapped nails and broken their wings. Specifically, on June 28, mechanics detected the tires of an Airbus A350 airplane which was set to take off from Noi Bai airport for Melbourne, Australia, pinning an umbrella-shaped nail.

Similarly, on June 30, mechanics working at Noi Bai International Airport detected tire No.2 on the left of Airbus A321 plane from Phu Quoc being punctured by screws. In addition, on July 3, mechanics at Da Nang International Airport detected that the engine propeller of Airbus A320 plane was chipped after flying from Hanoi.