National

Airlines serve over 1.5 mln passengers during Lunar New Year 2024

Airlines in the country served more than 1.5 million passengers, including 748,600 international and 762,400 domestic, during the recent Lunar New Year 2024 from February 8-14, the Vietnam Aviation Administration (VAA) has reported.

hanhkhachbaynoibai11074119-1-5271.jpg
Airlines serve over 1.5 million passengers during Lunar New Year 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Air passengers and cargo during the period expanded by 11 percent year on year, it said, adding that although the domestic market saw a downward trend of 13.2 percent, the international market flourished at 54 percent.

Cargo transportation also showed a similar trend, with the growth of the total market accounting for 7.3 percent. The domestic market decreased by 11 percent but, on the contrary, the international market increased by 10.5 percent.

During the reviewed period, the number of takeoffs and landings at airports across the country reached 14,500, a contract of 0.7 percent year on year.

The total transport volume of Vietnam’s airlines landed up at more than 1.1 million passengers, a fall of 2.7 percent, and more than 2,800 tons of cargo, an increase of 16.7 percent over the same period in 2023.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam Aviation Administration airlines Cargo Transportation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn