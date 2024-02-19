Airlines serve over 1.5 mln passengers during Lunar New Year 2024

Airlines in the country served more than 1.5 million passengers, including 748,600 international and 762,400 domestic, during the recent Lunar New Year 2024 from February 8-14, the Vietnam Aviation Administration (VAA) has reported.

Airlines serve over 1.5 million passengers during Lunar New Year 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Air passengers and cargo during the period expanded by 11 percent year on year, it said, adding that although the domestic market saw a downward trend of 13.2 percent, the international market flourished at 54 percent.

Cargo transportation also showed a similar trend, with the growth of the total market accounting for 7.3 percent. The domestic market decreased by 11 percent but, on the contrary, the international market increased by 10.5 percent.

During the reviewed period, the number of takeoffs and landings at airports across the country reached 14,500, a contract of 0.7 percent year on year.

The total transport volume of Vietnam’s airlines landed up at more than 1.1 million passengers, a fall of 2.7 percent, and more than 2,800 tons of cargo, an increase of 16.7 percent over the same period in 2023.

Vietnamplus