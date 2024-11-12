AgroViet 2024 to take place in Hanoi later this month

Vietnam’s 24th international agricultural exhibition, AgroViet 2024, will take place in Hanoi from November 20 - 23.

Vietnamese agricultural products will be promoted at AgroViet 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 24th international agricultural exhibition, AgroViet 2024, will take place in Hanoi from November 20 - 23, according to the Center for Agricultural Trade Promotion (Agritrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Announcing AgroViet 2024 at a press conference in Hanoi on November 12, the centre said that following the results of previous fairs, AgroViet 2024 is organized to promote and expand international economic cooperation and exchange, promote brands, products, trade transactions, and agricultural specialties of localities across the country.

The organizer has received registrations from nearly 100 domestic and foreign units with 250 booths, including 99 booths of international enterprises.

Deputy Director of Agritrade Hoang Van Du said that AgroViet 2024 will facilitate Vietnamese enterprises to trade with many enterprises from countries, including China, India, Mongolia, Australia, Russia, and the Republic of Korea.

At the fair, Vietnamese enterprises and visitors can observe agricultural machinery and equipment, particularly Chinese systems that work with agricultural production in Vietnam. Meanwhile, many Chinese enterprises are looking for partners as they want to import Vietnamese agricultural products.

Within the framework of the fair, there will be a Vietnam - Mongolia Agricultural Products Promotion Forum; a Vietnam - China Business Trade Conference and a launching ceremony of Vietnamese agricultural products booths on Chinese e-commerce platforms and social networks.

Vietnamplus