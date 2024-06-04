National

Additional 12 women in Long An conferred title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother”

SGGP

The Long An Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on June 3 held a ceremony to posthumously confer the State's noble title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to 12 women.

LA.jpg
At ceremony of granting the State's noble title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother”

Up to now, 5, 377 women in the province of Long An have conferred the title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” for their loss and contributions.

Additionally, 3,048 soldiers and officers were awarded the War Prisoners Medal, and nearly 80,000 individuals received resistance medals and badges for their contributions to the nation's struggle.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

