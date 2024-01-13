Activities taking place to support students, workers

As the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) is approaching next month, many activities are being carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center to support students and workers in difficult circumstances.

Students register to do part-time during Tet

With the goal of introducing 4,000 Tet jobs for students, the center is promoting peak activities. Business participants in the center’s activities are willing to recruit students for part-time jobs from January 1 to February 15. These jobs include cashier, warehouse staff, warehouse staff, gift wrapping staff, and supermarket processing staff; serving, kitchen assistant, parking lot for restaurants, security guards, delivery workers, housekeepers, garden cleaners, and housekeepers during Tet with average income from VND25,000 (US$1.02)-VND50,000 an hour and VND140,000-VND400,000 a day depending on working hours, type of work and workload.

Also, the center coordinates with businesses such as Acecook and Lifebuoy to have buses to bring students and freelance workers back to their hometowns to reunite with their relatives on Tet holiday. This is an activity initiated and carried out annually by the center since 2002. So far, 60,400 students and disadvantaged workers have been transported to their hometowns on these buses.

This year, the organizing committee will give away 2,000 bus tickets and 150 train tickets from Ho Chi Minh City to the Central and Central Highlands provinces from January 28 to 31. The program especially prioritizes students in difficult circumstances, students with household registration in natural disaster-hit localities, and freelance workers such as street vendors, and lottery tickets.

During the Lunar New Year, to encourage disadvantaged students who decided to stay in the city to work part-time for extra income, and many students severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City, the center will organize a student meeting with performances to meet and exchange singers and artists.

At the meeting, the center will also give 2,000 Tet gifts to pupils and students with a total value of about VND 1.5 billion. The meeting program took place on the afternoon of January 31 at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

To know more about the center’s programs, students and workers can visit the website www.sac.vn or facebook fanpage: www.facebook. com/hotrohssv

By Tieu Tan – Translated By Anh Quan