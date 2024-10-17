About 315,000 households in need of housing support: Ministry

About 315,000 poor and near-poor households across the countries are facing housing problems and in need of support, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Nong Hoang Quynh's family in Keo Si hamlet, Thanh Nhat township, Ha Lang district, Cao Bang province, receives support to build a new house from the program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses. (Photo: VNA)

The ministry has been assigned to submit a document specifying the subjects, support levels and procedures, and authority to approve support expenditures for doing away with temporary and dilapidated houses, and conduct inspection and supervision over the work.

According to MoC Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Sinh, in the 2021-2025 period, there have been two national target programs with contents on providing housing support to poor and near-poor households – one on boosting socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas and the other on sustainable poverty reduction.

However, the programs have not covered all areas of the country and all the subjects.Thanks to various policies on housing support to the needy, so far, more than 1 million houses have been built for about 4 million policy beneficiaries and poor households. However, many of the policies have expired, MoC Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Sinh said.

Stressing that housing support is an urgent need for many people, the official said the ministry has submitted to the Prime Minister a decision on supporting poor and near-poor households to repair and build houses with an aim to ensure the feasibility of the scheme following the motto of the State providing support, community assisting, and beneficiary households conducting construction work.

Particularly, the scheme will focus on ensuring that the newly-built houses for the needy are sturdy and resilient to natural disasters, contributing to enhancing life quality and speeding up sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamplus