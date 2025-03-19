Lifestyle

A range of eco-friendly events to take place this month

From now through March, a range of eco-friendly events will draw a sizable youth turnout including Earth Hour 2025, ‘Green Run - Run for the Environment’ race, ‘Turn Off the Lights - Light Candles’ event, 'Exchange Old Items for Gifts' event.

Residents participate in the Exchange Old Items for Gifts’ event in previous years

The ‘Exchange Old Items for Gifts’ event encourages young people to bring clothes, recycled waste, and used batteries in exchange for eco-friendly gifts. The program runs from March 18 to 24, during which young people will build zero-waste lifestyles, sort waste at the source, and minimize household waste.

Furthermore, on March 19, a program titled ‘Exchange Recyclable Waste - Bring Lotus Home’ will take place in the lobby of the FPT University library. Participants can trade recyclable materials, including plastic bottles, clothing, and batteries, for mini lotus plants or items provided by sponsors. This initiative is designed to enhance environmental awareness among the youth.

