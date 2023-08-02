A part of forest land identified on Bao Loc Pass landslide area

After the checking, the functional agencies identified that there was a part of forest land on landslide area on Bao Loc Pass.

The Forest Management Division of Da Huoai District had a report on the planning in the area of the traffic police station on Bao Loc Pass under the district of Da Huoai.

Regarding the origin of land, according to the Decision No.2732/QD-UBND dated September 1, 1999 of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, the landslide area on Bao Loc Pass has been managed by the Da Huoai Afforestation Yard and has been handed over to the Nam Huoai Forest Management Board.

By 2008, the areas mentioned above including the traffic police station on Bao Loc Pass, the landslide area on durian garden and a part of Ba Co Temple were identified as a land outside the planning of three kinds of forest, comprising special-use forest, protected forest and production forest with an area of around 2.7 hectares.

In 2013, Lam Dong Province proceeded to adjust the three kinds of forest. Of which, the over 0.6- hectare area from the traffic police station to the Ba Co Temple area was out of the planning of the three kinds of forest while the 2.1 rest hectares were under the planning of the three kinds of forest mentioned above.

The Forest Management Division of Da Huoai District identified that the traffic police station was not under the planning of the three kinds of forest. In addition, a part of the landslide areas was not on the planning and another part was under the planning of the three kinds of forest covering two zoning areas of Ba Co Temple where resident Dang Thi Loc has been cultivating stable agricultural plants before 1985 up to now which is currently a three-year durian garden.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Huoai District Le Binh Minh said that right after the landslide, the locality assigned the Division of Natural Resources and Environment, Office of District People’s Committee to review the land hand-over documents during the periods to identify the land usage in detail.