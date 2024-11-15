6th ‘Ngo’ Boat Race 2024 opens in Soc Trang

The People’s Committee of Soc Trang province yesterday held a ceremony to open the 6th ‘Ngo’ Boat Race in the Mekong Delta region.

The 2024 traditional Ngo boat race of the ethnic Khmer people of the Mekong Delta attracts 60 teams. (Photo: SGGP)

The two-day traditional boat race of the ethnic Khmer people of the Mekong Delta attracted 60 teams, including 48 teams from Soc Trang Province and 12 others from provinces and cities in the region including Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, and Can Tho. There will be 53 male teams competing in the 1200m race and 7 female teams competing in the 1000m race.

Thousands of local people and visitors gathered at the banks of the Maspero River to watch the teams' performances.

Thousands of local people and visitors gather at the banks of the Maspero River to watch the teams' performances. (Photo: SGGP)

A female team participating in the competition (Photo: SGGP)

In the male category, the winner will receive a cash prize of VND200 million (US$7,800) while the teams in second, third, and fourth places will get VND150 million, VND100 million, and VND80 million. In the female category, the prizes were VND150 million for the first place, VND100 million for the second place, VND80 million, and VND50 million for the third and fourth places.

In addition, the organization board will also offer a support fund of VND30 million to each team participating in the competition, and award prizes to the teams of each Group that finish first and second in each round.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Nguyen Van Khoi speak at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Nguyen Van Khoi said that the Ok Om Bok Festival and “Ngo” Boat Race is a unique and long-standing traditional cultural event of the Khmer ethnic group in the Southern region, presenting the spirit of solidarity among the various ethnic groups in the region.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the recognition of the Ok Om Bok festival as the 4th national intangible cultural heritage in 2014.

The much awaited ‘Ngo Boat Race’ is part of the traditional Ok Om Bok Festival and one of the highlights of the many traditional historical and cultural events of the Khmer people.

The Vietnam Records Organization granted a decision to honor the record of the Ooc Om Bok Festival - ‘Ngo’ Boat Race with the largest number of ‘Ngo’ boats and athletes.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh