63 outstanding agricultural cooperatives in 2023 to be honored

The Central Vietnam Farmers' Association will host a ceremony to praise 63 outstanding agricultural cooperatives and 100 good farmers nationwide on October 13.

The information was released at a press conference of the “Proud of Vietnamese Farmers” program.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Vietnam Farmers' Association Bui Thi Thom informed four events comprising a ceremony to honor and award the title of “outstanding Vietnamese farmer” in 2023, a ceremony to praise 63 outstanding national agricultural cooperatives under the guidance of Vietnam Farmers' Association, the eighth National Farmers Forum 2023 with theme “The Vietnam Farmers' Association participates in collective economic development in agriculture" and a workshop on digital transformation of banking, finance and opportunities for farmers.

These events will take place in the capital city of Hanoi from October 12 to October 13 to mark the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Farmers' Association (October 14, 1930-2023), moving towards the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association in the term 2023-2028.

According to her, along with voting and announcing 100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers in 2023, the Central Vietnam Farmers' Association will organize a ceremony to praise 63 typical agricultural cooperatives nationwide for the first time.

Of which, a ceremony to honor and award the title of “outstanding Vietnamese farmer” in 2023 will take place at the Hanoi Opera House in the evening of October 13 and be broadcast on Vietnam Television (VTV).