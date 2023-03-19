41st National Television Festival concluded

The 41st edition of the National Television Festival ended on March 18 in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highly appreciated the valuable entries with high quality that portrayed concerned issues in various fields of day-to-day life to the people and met the readers’ diversified demands.

This year’s festival received more than 700 entries competing in 11 categories, including documentaries, reportage, talk shows, science education and ethnic minority television shows.

The organization board presented 36 gold prizes, 67 silver prizes, 139 encouragement awards to press agencies and two gold prizes for individuals.