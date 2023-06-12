SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale

SGGPO
40 contestants throughout the country will take part in the final round of the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest that will be held in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh in July.
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 1
Miss World Vietnam 2023's finalists are revealed on June 11.

These beauties were selected from 59 contestants who competed in the short-listed round of the pageant featuring the preliminary competitions including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), evening gown, and swimsuit held at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 on June 11.

In the short-listed round, the organization board also awarded minor titles, such as Miss Talent to Nguyen Thi Ngan Ha, Miss Communication to Do Thanh Huong, and Most Favorite Contestant awards to Pham Huong Anh and Nguyen Minh Trang.

The top five in the Miss Sea competition included Le Thi Kim Hau, Dao Thi Hien, Pham Thi Tu Trinh, Tran Phuong Nhi, and Tran Thi Hong Linh.

40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 2

The jury board members
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 3
Contestants perform in the Ao Dai competition.
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 4
Contestants participate in the short-listed round on June 11.
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 5
The organization board presents "Miss Talent" title.
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 6
The top five in the Miss Sea competition
40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale ảnh 7
The "Most Favorite Contestant" title goes to two beauties.
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

