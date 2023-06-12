40 contestants enter Miss World Vietnam 2023 finale

40 contestants throughout the country will take part in the final round of the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest that will be held in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh in July.

These beauties were selected from 59 contestants who competed in the short-listed round of the pageant featuring the preliminary competitions including Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), evening gown, and swimsuit held at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 on June 11.

In the short-listed round, the organization board also awarded minor titles, such as Miss Talent to Nguyen Thi Ngan Ha, Miss Communication to Do Thanh Huong, and Most Favorite Contestant awards to Pham Huong Anh and Nguyen Minh Trang.

The top five in the Miss Sea competition included Le Thi Kim Hau, Dao Thi Hien, Pham Thi Tu Trinh, Tran Phuong Nhi, and Tran Thi Hong Linh.