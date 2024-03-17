25,000 students participate in Int’l Kangaroo Math Competition in 2024

Student participants come to a test venue this morning

This morning, the 2024 International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition - IKMC took place simultaneously at 51 test locations in 22 provinces and cities across the country. This year, the exam saw the participation of nearly 25,000 students ranging from grades 1 to 12 in public and private elementary, middle, and high schools.

2024 is the ninth year that the International Kangaroo Math Competition is held in Vietnam. This is the large-scale math exam in the world for high school students.

Previously, in 1991, the exam was first held in France. Every year, the exam attracts over 6 million candidates from about 100 countries. The exam was developed by mathematicians who are members of the International Kangaroo Math Committee. The exam is applied worldwide.

In Vietnam, the exam was first held in 2016 and was authorized by the IEG Education Development Foundation (IEG Foundation). It has become an interesting mathematics competition attracting the participation of more than 200,000 candidates from more than 1,000 educational institutions across the country after 8 years being organized in Vietnam.

The test is translated into Vietnamese, candidates take the test on a bilingual English - Vietnamese test. The exam includes multiple-choice questions at levels from easy to difficult related to many application areas of mathematics including algebra, geometry, logical thinking, and magic matrices.

A representative of the organizing committee said that the exam was organized to give students the opportunity to interact and exchange experiences with friends who are passionate about mathematics around the world.

This year, Hanoi saw the largest number of candidates with 14,000 candidates at 21 exam locations.

Particularly, the exam is held at 3 centralized exam locations in Ho Chi Minh City including Vinschool Central Park Inter-level High School, British Academy International School in Binh Thanh District, and Vinschool Grand Park Middle School-High School in Thu Duc City.

In particular, in order to spread the love for mathematics and develop students' thinking, this year, the IEG Foundation offers 200 free exam entries to poor students at 2 exam locations such as Thuy Huong Primary School in Hanoi’s Chuong My District and Tay Dang B Primary School in Ba Vi District.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan