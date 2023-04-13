22 new caves found in Quang Binh Province

On April 13, the management board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh Province announced that the British Cave Research Association (BCRA) had discovered 22 new caves during a survey conducted at the beginning of 2023.

These 22 caves have a total length of 11.7km, with 20 caves found in Lam Hoa Commune (Tuyen Hoa District) and Hoa Phuc and Hoa Son communes (Minh Hoa District). The remaining two caves were discovered in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Mr. Howard Limbert, the leader of the cave exploration team from BCRA, stated that the search for the new caves involved explorers from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand who had worked for three weeks.

According to Mr. Howard Limbert, these newly discovered 22 caves are mostly wet, and although they are small, they are quite intriguing compared to many caves found in Quang Binh. He further added that unlike Son Doong, En, and many other caves, which have only one main entrance, this new cave system has multiple entrances and exits. Some of the caves are even interconnected, creating multiple cross paths that make exploring inside extremely captivating.

BCRA recommends that the newly discovered cave system contains many caves unsuitable for tourism. Therefore, before organizing tours, it is necessary to conduct research and carefully check the safety, ceiling height, flow, and geomorphology of the caves.