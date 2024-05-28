2024 Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week to start on June 13

The 2024 Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) will take place at the Military Zone 7’s Indoor Sports Complex in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District on June 13-16.

Designs of the “Masterpiece of Water” collection by designer Vo Cong Khanh

The fashion show will kick off with a collection titled “Masterpiece of Water” by fashion designer Vo Cong Khanh.

The 17th AVIFW featuring the meaningful message of “Contributing a drop of water to making the mighty ocean” focuses on developing sustainable fashion to build a community of fashion enthusiasts who are interested in eco-friendly fashion.

Designer Vo Cong Khanh and model Thanh Hang

The must-attend event for fashionistas and trend addicts will unveil the collections of the latest designs made from environmentally friendly materials by around 15 popular fashion designers.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) was launched for the first time in 2014 with the goal of promoting Vietnamese fashion to international friends, connecting Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry, and bringing the trend of world fashion closer to Vietnamese people.

It is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh