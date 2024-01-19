2023 Mai Vang Awards’ winners revealed

The 2023 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot Blossom) Award ceremony honoring artists in different fields of Television programs, serials, stage, cinema, and music was held at HCMC Opera House on January 18.

The “Most Favorite Dramatic Actor/Actress” awards are presented to Vo Minh Lam (3rd, L) and Le Khanh (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee cum chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh; former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc; Vice chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung; Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang; chairman of HCMC Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong.

The awards, launched and voted by Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper readers, recognize artists who made outstanding contributions to the nation's cultural and arts activities.

Accordingly, the reality show “2 ngay 1 dem”, known as “Two days, one Night” was honored with the “Most Favorite TV Program” title. The “Most Favorite TV Series” award was given to the movie titled Mat Troi Mua Dong (The Winter’s Sun) by director Tran Buu Loc.

Tang Duy Tan received the “Most Favorite Musician” title while the “Most Favorite MV” award went to the MV titled Thena by Phuc Anh and Ung Kien. Rapper Den Vau and Hoa Minzy won titles of Most Favorite Male and Female Singer. Vu Manh Cuong brought home the prize for “Most Favorite TV Host”.

“Most Favorite TV Actor” and “Most Favorite TV Actress” titles belonged to Nhan Phuc Vinh and Diep Bao Ngoc. Actor Huynh Lap took home the “Most Favorite Comic Actor” prize.

In the category of the stage, the “Most Favorite Dramatic Actor/Actress” awards went to Vo Minh Lam and Le Khanh.

Started in 1995, the Golden Apricot Blossom Award of the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper has been popular and become an annual prestigious event.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh