20 million people expected to receive free health checkups from 2026

The Ministry of Health is pushing a landmark healthcare reform package that aims to exempt approximately 20 million people from the cost of annual health checkups starting in 2026.

The proposal, finalized as a draft resolution and slated for submission to the National Assembly in October, outlines a roadmap to significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for essential healthcare services across the country.

The immediate focus, beginning in 2026, is on providing free periodic health check-ups for specific vulnerable populations. This initial group of beneficiaries, estimated at 20 million people, includes:

- The elderly

- People with disabilities

- Poor and near-poor households

- Individuals who have made significant contributions and sacrifices for the nation

- Residents of ethnic minorities and those in mountainous areas

- Residents of areas with difficult socio-economic conditions, including islands and special zones

This initiative is projected to cost the state budget an estimated VND6,000 billion (US$227.24 million) per year, with plans to gradually expand the program to include more people.

The Ministry of Health’s broader vision is to achieve free basic hospital fees by 2030. The initial step in this long-term plan is to first exempt the disadvantaged, those who have made significant contributions and sacrifices for the nation, and ethnic minorities from basic hospital fees covered by health insurance.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan emphasized that the policy focuses on minimizing costs for essential services rather than achieving "absolutely free" care. The goals are threefold: increase health insurance coverage, detect diseases early, and improve fairness in access to healthcare.

Under the proposed orientation, the State and the health insurance fund will cover basic and essential services. Individuals will only be required to pay for services that are on-demand or that exceed the basic payment level, a measure intended to encourage the reasonable use of services and prevent budget abuse.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan

