$194 mln invested in submarine cable connecting Con Dao Island to national grid

On the afternoon of December 12, in the capital city of Hanoi, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the consortium of PC1 Group Joint Stock Company and Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 4 (PC1 - PECC4 Consortium) signed a contract for package HH01-DZCĐ involving system design, equipment supply and construction of a submarine power cable. It is a part of the project supplying electricity from the national grid for Con Dao Island District, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The parties sign the contract on the afternoon of December 12 at EVN's headquarters in the capital city of Hanoi.

The project has a total investment of VND4,923 billion (US$194 million), which is expected to start supplying electricity to Con Dao District in the fourth quarter of 2025. The entire project will be built by 2026.

Vietnam Electricity is the investor and the Project Management Board of Electricity 3 is the representative unit of the investor.

The project will use the state budget and EVN's counterpart funds. The EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) package is the main contract of the project, constructing a 110kV submarine power cable route with a length of about 77.7 kilometers from the transition point in the sea of Soc Trang Province to Con Dao District, Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong