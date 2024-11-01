16 local, foreign designers to join 18th Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024, themed “FashionEvolution,” will take place at Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi's Ba Dinh District from November 13 to 16.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024 will take place at Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi from November 13 to 16.

The must-attend event for fashionistas and trend addicts will unveil the collections of the latest designs by 16 domestic and foreign well-known fashion designers namely Do Manh Cuong, Duc Hung, Hoang Hai, Thuy Nguyen, Adrian Anh Tuan, Ha Linh Thu, Cao Minh Tien, Ivan Tran, Thao Nguyen, Frederick Lee from Singapore, Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia; an fashion brands including Kwang by Vuonng Khang, The Mad Lab, Canif by Le Ha, and Chula Fashion from Spain.

In addition, the organization board and the World's Global Style Network (WGSN) will organize a seminar on Vietnamese fashion brands and consumer trends in 2026, aiming to strengthen the knowledge and vision of domestic fashion brands and keep up with the latest international market trends.

16 local, foreign designers to participate in 18th Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) was launched for the first time in 2014 to promote Vietnamese fashion to international friends, connecting Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry, and bringing the trend of world fashion closer to Vietnamese people.

It is one of the largest events in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Latest design to be resented at the upcoming fashion week:

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh