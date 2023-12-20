Education

143 outstanding ethnic minority students to be praised

Some 143 outstanding ethnic minority students will be commended for good academic performance, according to the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs’ announcement.

Outstanding ethnic minority students are praised

This afternoon, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs announced to organize a ceremony to commend outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 2023.

This year, the Committee for Ethnic Minorities, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Central Youth Union will jointly organize a ceremony to honor ethnic minority students with good academic performance. This is an annual event to extol students who have overcome their daily difficulties to participate in social activities in their schools as well as achieve good academic performance as per the studious tradition of the Vietnamese people.

This year, the highest number of ethnic minority students and youth selected for recognition has ever been. Of 143 students from 51 ethnic indigenous groups in 50 localities selected this time, 13 come from ethnic groups in difficult areas and 38 students won first, second, and third prizes in the national excellent student exam.

At a ceremony to praise good students from ethnic minority groups in prior years

In particular, among ethnic minority students who are successful to make the cut to university, some of them have 29 scores or more.

The Committee for Ethnic Minorities also said that most of the students and ethnic minority youth who have been commended through 9 previous commendation periods continue to develop their abilities in their studies and work. Many graduates have stable jobs and made significant contributions to local development.

The achievements of ethnic minority youth in 2023 are also higher than the previous year. In 2023, many children brought home gold, silver, and bronze medals from competitions in the Southeast Asia region, the Asia region and internationally. Many outstanding young people won first and second prizes in the fields of sports, culture and education. They were bestowed many awards and noble titles from ministries and agencies.

