1,000- MW operation contributes to reducing pressure on Northern power sources

By June 10, the capacity of power sources over the Northern region has been improved more than in previous days, thanks to the re-operation of thermal power plants with 1,000 MW power units.

According to the National Load Dispatch Center, previously, some thermal power turbines of Quang Ninh, Nghi Son 1 and Thai Binh 2 thermal power plants had problems recently. At the moment, the incidents were overcome to stabilize the power supply for the system.

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) Group reported that in the past few days, there has been an amount of water inside hydropower reservoirs in some mountainous areas and midlands of the Northern region to improve power generation thanks to light rains pouring down these areas.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and EVN have continuously urged and found solutions to increase the operational capacity of thermal power sources to respond to the shortage of water at large hydropower reservoirs.