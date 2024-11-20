10 teachers honored with 2024 Tran Dai Nghia Awards

The HCMC People’s Committee held a ceremony on November 19 to present the 2nd Tran Dai Nghia Awards in 2024, to 10 outstanding teachers and managers in vocational education.

10 outstanding teachers and managers in vocational education receives Tran Dai Nghia Awards in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy extended her congratulations to the awardees and highly appreciated the outstanding achievements of the teachers in vocational education and training.

She affirmed that vocational education and training play an important role in the country's economic development and serve as a provider of a skilled workforce for the labor market.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) presents certificate of merit to teacher Nguyen Quang Nguyen of the HCMC College of Economics. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairwoman suggested leaders of management agencies and vocational training facilities continue to improve the quality of training and enhance the professional skills and expertise of the teaching staff in the period of integration and development as well as strengthen international cooperation in developing the workforce of vocational education administrators and teachers.

Award-winning teachers include Luong Xuan Thanh, Nguyen Thi Da Thao, Ta Thuy Chi and Le Minh Thu of HCMC Dance School; Nguyen Duc Loi and Dang Thanh Tam of the HCMC College of Transport; Dinh Van De, Tran Nguyen Bao Tran and Nguyen Anh Tuan of Ly Tu Trong Vocational College; and Nguyen Quang Nguyen of the HCMC College of Economics.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh