Education

10 teachers honored with 2024 Tran Dai Nghia Awards

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee held a ceremony on November 19 to present the 2nd Tran Dai Nghia Awards in 2024, to 10 outstanding teachers and managers in vocational education.

tdn1.jpg
10 outstanding teachers and managers in vocational education receives Tran Dai Nghia Awards in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy extended her congratulations to the awardees and highly appreciated the outstanding achievements of the teachers in vocational education and training.

She affirmed that vocational education and training play an important role in the country's economic development and serve as a provider of a skilled workforce for the labor market.

tdn.jpg
Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) presents certificate of merit to teacher Nguyen Quang Nguyen of the HCMC College of Economics. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairwoman suggested leaders of management agencies and vocational training facilities continue to improve the quality of training and enhance the professional skills and expertise of the teaching staff in the period of integration and development as well as strengthen international cooperation in developing the workforce of vocational education administrators and teachers.

Award-winning teachers include Luong Xuan Thanh, Nguyen Thi Da Thao, Ta Thuy Chi and Le Minh Thu of HCMC Dance School; Nguyen Duc Loi and Dang Thanh Tam of the HCMC College of Transport; Dinh Van De, Tran Nguyen Bao Tran and Nguyen Anh Tuan of Ly Tu Trong Vocational College; and Nguyen Quang Nguyen of the HCMC College of Economics.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tran Dai Nghia Awards vocational education vocational education and training HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn