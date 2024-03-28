National

YouTubers encouraged to attend 10th National External Information Service Awards

The 10th National External Information Service Awards were launched in Hanoi on March 28, welcoming the participation of social media influencers.

award.jpg
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Director of Vietnam Television (VTV) Do Duc Hoang said that many Youtubers, Tiktokers, and content creators in Vietnam have shared videos featuring the life and people in the country, drawing the attention of many international followers.

The organizers of this year's event, namely the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the VTV, hope the influencers will study and engage in the event, he added.

The awards aim at honoring standout authors, works, and publications in the field of external information service and help popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas.

According to the organizers, the awards are open to works in both Vietnamese and foreign languages in the categories of video clips, initiatives, and products with external information values, photos, television broadcasts, radio broadcasts, books, print newspapers, electronic newspapers, and websites in foreign languages.

Entries should be sent to the email Giaithongtindoingoai10@gmail.com or the VTV office, No.43 Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi no later than July 31, 2024.

Vietnamplus

Tags

10th National External Information Service Awards Steering Committee For External Information Service Youtubers Tiktokers and content creators

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn