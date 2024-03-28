YouTubers encouraged to attend 10th National External Information Service Awards

The 10th National External Information Service Awards were launched in Hanoi on March 28, welcoming the participation of social media influencers.

At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Director of Vietnam Television (VTV) Do Duc Hoang said that many Youtubers, Tiktokers, and content creators in Vietnam have shared videos featuring the life and people in the country, drawing the attention of many international followers.

The organizers of this year's event, namely the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the VTV, hope the influencers will study and engage in the event, he added.

The awards aim at honoring standout authors, works, and publications in the field of external information service and help popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas.

According to the organizers, the awards are open to works in both Vietnamese and foreign languages in the categories of video clips, initiatives, and products with external information values, photos, television broadcasts, radio broadcasts, books, print newspapers, electronic newspapers, and websites in foreign languages.

Entries should be sent to the email Giaithongtindoingoai10@gmail.com or the VTV office, No.43 Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi no later than July 31, 2024.

Vietnamplus