Youth participation to be intensified in parliamentary activities

The ninth Global Young Parliamentarians' Conference will take place in the capital city of Hanoi from September 14 to September 17.

The information was shared by Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee, Deputy Head of the Conference's Organizing Committee Vu Hai Ha at a press conference on September 12.

The largest multilateral diplomatic event in 2023 is themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realization of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.

On September 15, the delegates will attend the opening session of the ninth Global Young Parliamentarians' Conference focusing on two discussion sessions on digital transformation, innovation and start-ups.

On the next day, September 16, the thematic discussions of the conference promoting respect for cultural diversity and sustainable development will take place.

On the afternoon of the same day, the closing session adopting the conference’s declaration on the role of young people in promoting the realization of sustainable development goals through digital transformation and innovations will be kicked off. After that, the delegates will join an art performance program at the National Convention Center.

On September 17, Ha Long Bay in the Northern province of Quang Ninh will be a destination for the delegates.

The Global Young Parliamentarians' Conference is a formal and permanent mechanism within the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to contribute to improving the quantity and quality of youth participation in parliaments and within the IPU.

This conference is the largest multilateral diplomatic event hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly in 2023 for the first time showing the deep concern of the Party, State and National Assembly over Vietnamese youth, contributing to boosting the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and important partners as well as promoting the image of Vietnamese youth to international friends.