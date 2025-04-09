Youth flock to countryside with farm-tourism model

After graduating, Ms. Le Thi Trang, a resident of Hop Tien Commune in Thanh Hoa Province's Trieu Son District , remained in the city, taking on various jobs to make a living. However, a few years ago, she decided to leave the city and return to the countryside. Together with several others, she contributed capital to establish Trang Farm Agricultural and Tourism Cooperative.

In addition to her experience with traditional farming methods, Ms. Trang has extensively studied clean agriculture. She has attended courses and forums, and conducted online research to gain a comprehensive understanding of sustainable agricultural practices.

Driven by this framework, she and her collaborators engage in both academic pursuits and hands-on work, accumulating experience through their persistent commitment to the 'green production - peaceful living' philosophy.

An aearial view of the farm

Small children enjoy the day in the farm

After three years of development, Trang and her colleagues have transformed a once-abandoned, unproductive rice field spanning over one hectare into a well-organized, large-scale organic farm. The farm now cultivates a diverse range of seasonal vegetables, tubers, and fruits—ranging from native varieties like squash, pumpkin, sweet potato, tomato, and watermelon to premium crops such as strawberries and milk grapes.

Additionally, they raise porcupines to enhance the farm’s biodiversity and vitality, while also utilizing porcupine manure as a natural fertilizer to support sustainable crop cultivation.

Thanks to its systematic and well-planned design, the farm not only promotes healthy plant growth and efficient harvesting but also offers an appealing environment for visitors. Young people can observe and participate in clean agricultural practices, enjoy hands-on experiences like picking their own fruits and vegetables, and capture memorable moments through picturesque “selfie” opportunities across the farm.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan