World leaders congratulate Vietnam’s new leaders

Leaders of Russia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Sri Lanka have sent congratulatory messages and letters to To Lam on his election as the President of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.

Politburo member, President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined the dynamic development of the Vietnam-Russia relationship in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership and hoped that in his capacity as President, Lam will continue promoting bilateral constructive cooperation in all fields, benefiting both nations and strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his desire to further strengthen and deepen the friendship and long-term cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and as close partners within ASEAN.

Letters of congratulations were also sent by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Gombojav Zandanshatar sent congratulatory letters to President To Lam and Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man.

The Mongolian leaders expressed their readiness to work closely with Vietnamese leaders to strengthen bilateral relations and traditional friendship in all areas, meeting the interests of both Mongolian and Vietnamese people.

They also extended invitations to President Lam and NA Chairman Man to visit Mongolia, aiming to elevate the bilateral relationship on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

Vietnamplus