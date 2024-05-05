Working team formed to accelerate urban railway projects in Hanoi, HCMC

A working team was formed to accelerate urban railway projects in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the State Steering Committee for important national and key works and projects in the Transport sector (the Steering Committee) has just issued a decision about the establishment of the working team assisting the Steering Committee for implementation directions of works and urban railway projects in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of the working team is Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Deputy Heads of the working team are Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai.

The working team is responsible for consulting the Prime Minister to direct, urge and access result of solving significant, inter-sectoral matters and issues of the relevant ministries, sectors and agencies along with handling difficulties and obstacles and removing prompt mechanisms.

The acts aim at ensuring the schedules of implementing the urban railway projects in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the working team will also consult the Prime Minister to direct the implementation of urban railway projects in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the schedule.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong