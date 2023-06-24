Work to start on first phase of Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway on June 25

The People’s Committee of Dong Thap yesterday said that the first phase of Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway project will start construction on June 25.

This is the second horizontal axis expressway of the Mekong Delta region following Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway with its starting point intersecting with My An – Cao Lanh Expressway in Cao Lanh District, Dong Thap Province and its ending point intersecting with Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway in Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province.

The first phase of Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway has a total length of 27.4 kilometers with two component projects.

Of these, the first component project has a length of 16 kilometers with an investment of more than VND3,600 billion (US$153 million). The second component project has a length of more than 11 kilometers spreading over two provinces of Tien Giang and Dong Thap with an investment of over VND2,200 billion (US$94 million).

There will be four lanes on the expressway when it is completed.

The Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway will contribute to meeting the travel demand in an important horizontal axis of the Mekong Delta region, creating a development space for the whole region and connecting with economic centers, international borders and seaports.

After the Cao Lanh – An Huu Expressway is completed, it will link with the North-South Expressway to the East following the vertical axis comprising Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan – Can Tho – Ca Mau. Heading to the West, it shall connect with the North-South Expressway including Ho Chi Minh Highway – My An – Cao Lanh – Lo Te – Rach Soi.