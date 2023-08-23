Work on Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat airport terminals to begin on August 26

Construction of a passenger terminal at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai southern province and the third terminal (T3) of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC is scheduled to start on August 26.

The information was revealed by Lai Xuan Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) - the investor of both projects.

Covering 150ha, the Long Thanh airport terminal is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. The estimated investment capital for the project is VND35 trillion (US$1.47 billion).

According to ACV, various components of the Long Thanh airport such as runway, taxiway, apron, and connecting roads, will also commence in August.

The Long Thanh airport, to become Vietnam's largest, is budgeted to cost around VND336.63 trillion. Its construction is divided into three phases.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of VND109.1 trillion to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.

Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Located 40km east of HCMC, it is expected to relieve overloading at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, currently the country’s largest, in the southern metropolis.

The third terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport is estimated to cost nearly VND11 trillion. It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025, handling domestic flights and up to 20 million passengers annually.

The number of passengers going through Tan Son Nhat Airport has surged in recent years to nearly double its designed capacity. The airport was designed to handle 25 million passengers a year by 2020, but it has been receiving almost 40 million a year since 2017.

The airport has two terminals now, with T1 serving domestic flights and T2 handling international flights. T1 can serve up to 15 million passengers a year and T2, 10 million.