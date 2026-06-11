Wood industry seeks to expand presence in North America

Vietnamese wood and furniture exporters are being encouraged to enhance competitiveness and compliance standards to seize growing opportunities in the North American market.

Delegates share insights on exporting wood products and processed timber goods to the North American market.

The message was highlighted at a conference on enhancing international economic integration capacity in the North American market and the furniture industry, held on June 11 by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) in coordination with the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and related agencies.

According to Ms. Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of ITPC, North America remains one of Vietnam's most important export destinations, accounting for approximately one-third of the country's total export turnover despite ongoing fluctuations in global trade.

Ms. Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of ITPC, speaks at the conference.

The wood industry reached a significant milestone in 2025, with export revenue surpassing US$17 billion for the first time. The United States alone generated US$9.46 billion in sales, maintaining its position as the largest market for Vietnamese wood and furniture products.

Export performance during the first months of 2026 indicates that many product groups continue to record strong growth in North America. The trend reflects robust consumer demand, particularly for products that offer consistent quality while meeting sustainability, environmental, and traceability requirements.

However, businesses are facing mounting challenges from trade remedy measures, stricter environmental standards, labor regulations, and green supply chain requirements. Industry experts at the conference noted that North America is not only a vast consumer market but also one capable of absorbing a wide range of high-value-added products. This presents an opportunity for Vietnamese manufacturers to move beyond contract production, develop their own brands, increase export value, and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

Businesses explore opportunities to export wood products and processed timber goods to North America.

Mr. Huynh Le Dai Thang, Director of Nghia Son Wood Products Co., Ltd., said the US currently accounts for more than 55 percent of Vietnam's total wood and furniture export turnover. Alongside traditional export channels, many companies are increasingly leveraging cross-border e-commerce platforms to reach consumers directly and reduce reliance on intermediaries.

Highlighting this shift, Ms. Huyen Vu, Senior Account Manager at Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said the US furniture and home furnishing market is projected to reach US$265 billion in 2026, with e-commerce expected to account for 34.6 percent of total sales. Vietnam has emerged as one of the market's key furniture suppliers thanks to its advantages in raw materials, manufacturing capacity, and experience in producing goods tailored to online retail models.

Ms. Nguyen Yen Ngoc, Head of the Trade Remedies Compliance Division at the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, revealed that as of the end of May 2026, Vietnamese exports had been subject to 321 trade remedy investigations worldwide. The US initiated the highest number, with 82 cases. Experts emphasized that standardizing origin documentation, complying with international standards, and effectively utilizing e-commerce platforms will be critical for Vietnamese wood and furniture exporters seeking to sustain growth and strengthen their foothold in the North American market in the years ahead.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan