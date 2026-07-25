Da Nang approves US$138.15 million VSIP Industrial Park investment

Da Nang has approved the investment policy and investor for the VSIP Da Nang Industrial Park infrastructure project, a VND3.73 trillion (US$138.15 million) development scheduled to be built over 249.8 hectares in Dien Ban Bac Ward.

The Standing Committee of the Da Nang City Party Committee holds a working session with VSIP Vietnam regarding the study of an investment project for the construction and operation of industrial park infrastructure in the Dien Tien Industrial - Urban - Service Zone (Dien Ban Bac Ward, Da Nang City).

On July 25, the Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee signed a decision approving the investment policy and investor for the construction and operation of infrastructure at the VSIP Da Nang Industrial Park in Dien Ban Bac Ward.

Under the decision, the investor is Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Joint Venture Company in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The project covers 249.8 hectares with a total investment of VND3.73 trillion (approximately US$138.15 million). Of the total, the investor will contribute VND559.5 billion, accounting for 15 percent, while the remainder will be financed through loans and other lawful funding sources.

The project aims to develop, construct, and operate industrial park infrastructure, including the management and operation of the industrial park. It will have an operating term of 50 years from the date the State decides to lease the land or approve a change in land use purpose.

According to the planned schedule, the investment preparation phase will run from the second quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2027. Compensation, site clearance, and land handover are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2028.

Construction and commercial operation are expected to take place from the third quarter of 2027 to the fourth quarter of 2031, with efforts to attract secondary investors beginning in the third quarter of 2028. Basic construction and commissioning must be completed within 48 months from the date the State hands over or leases the land.

The investor is required to fully comply with regulations on investment, land, construction, environmental protection, industrial parks, and real estate business. It must also demonstrate sufficient financial capacity and provide a project security deposit or a bank guarantee to ensure the project's implementation in accordance with regulations.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan