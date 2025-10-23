WHO rushes 9,000 rabies vaccines to high-risk Vietnam’s provinces

The World Health Organization has delivered a crucial consignment of rabies vaccine to Vietnam as the nation grapples with a surge in the deadly disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday a donation of 9,000 doses of rabies vaccine, valued at US$100,000 to the two high-risk provinces Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang.

According to WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt, the entire shipment has been delivered to the respective Centers for Disease Control in a direct effort to mitigate rising fatalities caused by the disease. Rabies has seen a notable increase in Vietnam in recent years.

The WHO affirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam’s National Program for the Prevention and Control of Rabies for 2022-2030. The organization also issued a strong call for all stakeholders to intensify efforts toward the global objective of achieving "Zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030."

According to statistics from the WHO, in the year 2024 alone, Vietnam reported 89 fatalities due to rabies, with nearly half of those cases involving children.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan