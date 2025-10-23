WHO rushes 9,000 rabies vaccines to high-risk Vietnam’s provinces

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday a donation of 9,000 doses of rabies vaccine, valued at US$100,000 to the two high-risk provinces Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang.
According to WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt, the entire shipment has been delivered to the respective Centers for Disease Control in a direct effort to mitigate rising fatalities caused by the disease. Rabies has seen a notable increase in Vietnam in recent years.
The WHO affirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam’s National Program for the Prevention and Control of Rabies for 2022-2030. The organization also issued a strong call for all stakeholders to intensify efforts toward the global objective of achieving "Zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030."
According to statistics from the WHO, in the year 2024 alone, Vietnam reported 89 fatalities due to rabies, with nearly half of those cases involving children.