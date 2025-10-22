Health

Ministry sends inspection teams to 6 provinces for post-storm disease control

Following recent typhoons and floods, the Ministry of Health has established inspection teams to strengthen disease prevention and sanitation efforts across six northern and central provinces.

A health worker spray chemical to disinfect the environment for post-storm disease prevention

The Ministry of Health has established three inspection teams to oversee and direct disease prevention and control activities after typhoons Bualoi and Matmo and subsequent flooding in Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Thanh Hoa, Hue, and Quang Tri provinces.

Team 1, led by a representative from the Department of Disease Control, will inspect Thai Nguyen and Cao Bang. Team 2, headed by a leader from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, will be deployed to Lang Son and Thanh Hoa. Team 3, led by a representative from the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang, will monitor efforts in Hue and Quang Tri.

These teams will coordinate with provincial health departments, centers for disease control, hospitals, and local health stations. Their focus will be on preventing post-storm disease outbreaks, ensuring safe water treatment, and maintaining environmental sanitation in affected areas.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two typhoons Bualoi and Matmo severely impacted several provinces in the Central, North Central, and Northern regions, causing heavy rain, inundation, and flash floods. This has heightened the risk of outbreaks of diseases such as dengue fever, measles, pink eye, and diarrhea. To control post-flood outbreaks, the Ministry of Health has requested local authorities to direct their health sectors to intensify surveillance, ensure early detection, and thoroughly manage all cases of infectious diseases to prevent post-storm outbreaks.

Furthermore, localities must prepare disinfectants and chemicals, and coordinate closely with political-social organizations and residents to organize environmental cleanup, disinfection, drinking water treatment, garbage collection, and ensure a supply of clean water for the population.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan

