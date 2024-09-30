International

Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese top leader in Ulaanbaatar

A welcome ceremony at the highest protocol for heads of state was held at the Sükhbaatar Square, Ulaanbaatar, on September 30 afternoon for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Host President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh welcomed the Vietnamese top leader right as his motorcade stopped. They then inspected the guard of honour.Writing on the guest of honour book, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam highlighted the 70-year-old Vietnam-Mongolia relationship with major cooperation achievements.

The leader said he and the Mongolian President will announce the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive partnership later the same day, which is expected to open up a new period of development cooperation that is more substantive, effective, comprehensive, and long-lasting, for prosperity and happiness of their peoples.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders had a retreat and will hold talks and witness the signing of some cooperation documents.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s two-day visit to Mongolia continues to implement Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and proactive and active international integration set at the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo's Resolution 34 on a number of major orientations to realise the external policy given at the 13th National Party Congress, and Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening and enhancing the position of multilateral external relations until 2030.

It also aims to further promote and deepen the bilateral cooperation with each partner, affirming Vietnam's consistent policy of valuing friendly relations with traditional friends.

