Defense Minister receives Chief of Defense Forces of Thailand

Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 5 for Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) receives Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee in Hanoi on July 5. (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang stated that the elevation of Vietnam–Thailand relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in May 2025 marked a historic milestone, ushering in a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to strengthening its close friendship and good cooperation with Thailand.

The minister applauded the outcomes of the talks held on July 4 between Noonpackdee and the Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong. He acknowledged the positive results of bilateral defence cooperation in the recent past, as well as the proactive role of Thailand, and its Ministry of Defence and Royal Thai Army in particular, in promoting multilateral cooperation, especially within ASEAN.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence supports deeper cooperation between the two militaries, the host affirmed, expressing his hope that they will further strengthen effective collaboration, thus contributing to each country's national defence and the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the time ahead.

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang also asked the two militaries to step up efforts to foster mutual understanding and trust, with a focus on strategic consultations and exchanges, and all-level mutual visits. He also underlined the need to boost fruitful coordination between their military arms and services while expanding ties in potential areas aligned with each side’s demand and strengths.

For his part, Mr. Noonpackdee highly valued the sound defense ties between the two countries in recent years, affirming that defense cooperation serves as a pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Expressing his impression of Vietnam’s development achievements, the Thai officer voiced his belief that Vietnam’s ongoing historic reform for building the two-tier local administration model will pave the way for even greater accomplishments in the time to come.

