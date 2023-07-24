Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese President in Vienna

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen chaired an official welcome ceremony for President Vo Van Thuong of Vietnam at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on July 24.

After the welcome ceremony, President Thuong and his Austrian counterpart held talks.

Following the talks, the two Presidents are scheduled to hold a joint press conference and witness the signing of cooperative documents between the two countries.

Austria was one of the first European countries to establish diplomatic relationships with Vietnam. The relations between the two countries are developing soundly in various aspects. The two countries have maintained contact and exchange of all-level delegations.

Vietnam is the biggest trade partner of Austria in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Regarding bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien said that the relationship between Vietnam and Austria is one of the important relations in Vietnam's ties with Europe. In 1972, Austria was one of the first European nations to set up diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Since then, the two countries have deepened their cooperation in all fields, from politics to economy, trade, investment, culture, and education.

Austria is always among Vietnam’s top 10 trading partners in the EU, with two-way trade reaching nearly US$4 billion before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer said visits at a high political level are so important for fostering bilateral relations that have been resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he sees great potential for further deepening the friendly relations, for example in economic fields and education.