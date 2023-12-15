Voters concerned about poor air quality detrimental to people’s health

Voters are concerned that poor air quality is detrimental to people’s health, said Head of the NA Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh.

In the working program of the 28th session yesterday afternoon, the National Assembly Standing Committee considered and approved the 2024 work program of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Moreover, the Committee also looked at the report on the National Assembly's public voluntary work in October and November 2023. On the same afternoon, the National Assembly Standing Committee closed its 28th session.

Presenting the report on people's volunteer work, Head of the NA Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh said that in addition to the achievements, voters and people continue to express concern about the rain and flood situation in the Central provinces.

Additionally, according to Mr. Binh, voters paid attention to climate change which has caused mountain and coastal landslides and erosion, affecting people's lives and livelihoods.

Another concern raised by Mr. Binh is that abnormal fluctuations in the gold market affect people's psychology. The world economic situation has many fluctuations leading to many difficulties in agricultural production, input costs for production have increased, while output prices are low in combination with the adverse impacts of bad weather causing impacts on farmers' lives.

The increase in gasoline and electricity prices causes the prices of many essential goods to increase. This is a matter of concern for the people, especially poor and low-income households, said head of the NA Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission.

Voters are also especially worried about recent robberies of gold shops and banks because aggressive robbers used dangerous weapons, causing fear among people.

Plus, they fretted that poor air quality is harmful to people's health, especially in big cities. Voters also voiced their concern about many workers in Nghe An suffering from occupational diseases that greatly affect their health and even their lives due to silicosis. Last but not least, people also take heed of fraud in online sales.

Notably, Mr. Duong Thanh Binh emphasized the increase in citizen complaints, denunciations, petitions, and reports in November which is more than in October. For instance, central citizen reception headquarters and related agencies received 1,925 citizens who brought complaints, denouncements, petitions, and reports of 822 cases, including 432 complaints, 100 denunciations, 290 petitions, reports, and reports in addition to 72 large groups of people.

By Anh Thu - Translated by Anh Quan