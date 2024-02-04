VND4.2 trillion for Tet care from trade union fund

According to VGCL, trade unions at various levels have allocated a minimum of over VND4.2 trillion for Tet care activities.

On the morning of February 4, the VGCL, in collaboration with the Binh Duong Provincial Labor Federation, holds a farewell ceremony and distributes lucky money to workers from Binh Duong heading home to the Northern region for Tet. The event takes place at Di An Station (Binh Duong). (Photo courtesy of VGCL)

According to the preliminary report from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL), trade unions at various levels have allocated a minimum of over VND4.2 trillion for Tet care activities, including visits, gift-giving, support, and organizing events such as "Tet Reunion," "Trade Union Tet Market," and "Trade Union Tet Journey."

The VGCL informed that, based on a rapid report from 74 out of 82 localities and units with trade union activities, nearly 7.5 million union members and workers had received support from trade unions during the Tet holiday. The overall budget for these activities surpasses VND4.24 trillion, with social contributions amounting to almost VND1.8 trillion (42.44 percent).

In terms of visitation and support activities, the VGCL revealed that during the Tet holiday of 2024, nearly 7.2 million union members and workers were visited, gifted, and supported by trade unions at various levels. The total allocated budget for these initiatives was nearly VND4.01 trillion, with over 89 percent dedicated to gift and cash support and the remaining portion utilized for providing warm union houses and other forms of assistance.

Chung cake wrapping competition in the 2024 Tet Reunion program in Hanoi City

This Tet, trade unions at different levels have effectively coordinated a total of 14,664 "Tet Reunion - Spring Sharing" programs, engaging over 3 million participants. Among them, more than 1.8 million workers have been presented with gifts, with a total budget nearing VND1.02 trillion.

The "Tet Reunion - Spring Sharing" program has been primarily hosted at grassroots trade unions, making up over 88 percent of the events. It features a variety of activities, which has infused a joyful and warm ambiance for the workers, particularly those from remote areas or facing challenges such as unemployment or reduced working hours.

"In numerous locations, there are efforts to grant scholarships to the children of workers, offer support with school supplies, extend Tet wishes to families of workers with parents over 70 years old, visit and convey Tet greetings to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, individuals who have contributed to the revolution and single mothers," detailed the VGLC.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao