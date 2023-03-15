Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet expressway ensures exploitation plan

The Ministry of Transport refused information related to the extension of the completion schedule for the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway project to June 30.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed that some press agencies have provided inaccurate information about the project which has made people understand that the ministry approved the extension of Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway's exploitation schedule until June 30, two months later than schedule in the direction of the Government.

The Ministry of Transport affirmed that the ministry is drastically directing the project's management board and construction units to ensure the progress to inaugurate the expressway on April 30 as planned, along with two projects of Mai Son - National Highway No.45 and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay.

As for the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Dau Giay - Phan Thiet projects, localities have not extended the exploitation time of land mines, leading to a shortage of soil to complete the system of roads linking to the expressways.

The Ministry of Transport is directing relevant units to promptly complete the entire main route of the projects to soon hand over and put them into operation before April 30. The approach road system will be built later.