Vietnam's trade surplus plummets

The General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance yesterday reported that Vietnam's trade surplus plummeted while it summarized the import-export situation in May and the first 5 months of this year.

Vietnam's trade surplus drops sharply, according to the General Department of Customs' report

In May 2025, Vietnam's total import and export value of goods reached nearly US$79 billion, marking a 6 percent increase from the previous month. Exports accounted for almost $40 billion up 6 percent from April 2025, while imports exceeded $39 billion also up 6 percent. The trade surplus for the month stood at over $550 million, down 4.5 percent compared to April.

State budget revenue from import-export activities in May 2025 was approximately VND40,000 billion, a 1.4 percent decline from the previous month.

During the first five months of 2025, the total value of imports and exports approached $356 billion, a nearly 16 percent year-on-year increase. Exports contributed over $180 billion up 14 percent and imports totaled nearly $176 billion up almost 18 percent.

However, Vietnam’s trade surplus for the January–May period dropped significantly to about $4.7 billion down more than 46 percent compared to the same period last year.

State budget revenue from import-export activities in the first five months reached nearly VND183 trillion, equivalent to over 44 percent of the annual target and up more than 9 percent year-on-year.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Anh Quan