Vietnam's trade surplus plummets

In May 2025, Vietnam's total import and export value of goods reached nearly US$79 billion, marking a 6 percent increase from the previous month. Exports accounted for almost $40 billion up 6 percent from April 2025, while imports exceeded $39 billion also up 6 percent. The trade surplus for the month stood at over $550 million, down 4.5 percent compared to April.
State budget revenue from import-export activities in May 2025 was approximately VND40,000 billion, a 1.4 percent decline from the previous month.
During the first five months of 2025, the total value of imports and exports approached $356 billion, a nearly 16 percent year-on-year increase. Exports contributed over $180 billion up 14 percent and imports totaled nearly $176 billion up almost 18 percent.
However, Vietnam’s trade surplus for the January–May period dropped significantly to about $4.7 billion down more than 46 percent compared to the same period last year.
State budget revenue from import-export activities in the first five months reached nearly VND183 trillion, equivalent to over 44 percent of the annual target and up more than 9 percent year-on-year.