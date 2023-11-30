Vietnam once again wins world's best rice title

Vietnamese rice won against 30 rice samples from 10 countries to win the World's Best Rice 2023 award.

Specifically, Vietnam won the first prize in the World's Best Rice 2023 competition and was honored at the World Rice Conference Summit in the Philippines on November 30.

According to the Rice Trader, the founder and owner of the World's Best Rice competition, this year's competition gathered 30 rice samples from more than 10 countries.

As the final result, Vietnamese rice became the winner of this year’s competition, followed by Cambodian and Indian rice varieties.

Mr. Nguyen Nhu Cuong, Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that in this year's competition, the organizing board only gave national prizes without prizes to each enterprise.

Vietnam had 3 businesses participating in the competition with 6 rice varieties. Among them, Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise has ST24 and ST25 rice, Loc Troi Group has LT28 and Nang Hoa 9 rice, and Thai Binh Seeds Group has TBR39 and TBR39-1 rice.

Previously, the ST25 rice of Vietnam won the World's Best Rice contest in 2019 in the Philippines.